BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
June 22 Beijing North Star Company Limited:
* Says it Beijing-based unit signs cooperation agreement with Fujian-based information technology co
* Says the parties will jointly cooperation in auto salon related business
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project