BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
June 22 CMST Development Co Ltd
Says it wins bid for a site in Tianjin city for 1.9 billion yuan ($288.73 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28LRAFf
($1 = 6.5805 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project