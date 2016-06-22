June 22 Fruta Fruta Inc :
* Says the company entered into agreement to form a
business and capital alliance with Asrapport Dining Co Ltd
and its dairy product unit on June 22
* Says two entities will cooperate on development of dairy
products, distribution and chain stores
* Says the company will issue 175,000 new shares to
Asrapport's dairy product unit for 144.2 million yen via private
placement
* Says the dairy product company will increase stake in the
company to 14.7 percent, up from 0 percent, after issue of
shares
* Say the company will issue 55 million yen worth bonds to
Asrapport and its unit
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/aEmRQD;
goo.gl/T0cfZs; goo.gl/7dHc1k
(Beijing Headline News)