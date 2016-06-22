BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Yinyi Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says new borrowing in 2016 totalling about 2.8 billion yuan ($425.50 million) as of June 22
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28MS2WR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5805 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project