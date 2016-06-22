BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Yango Group Co Ltd
* Says property unit wins land auction in Fuzhou city for 515 million yuan ($78.26 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28LWnGT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5810 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project