BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Industrial Bank of Taiwan :
* Says it will pay div of T$1,195,253,151 in total
* Ex-dividend date July 8
* Last date before book closure July 11 with book closure period from July 12 to July 16
* Record date July 16
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project