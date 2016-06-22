BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Shinkong Insurance :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.57361076 per share (T$496,062,381 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 14
* Last date before book closure July 15 with book closure period from July 16 to July 20
* Record date July 20
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3AFd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project