Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
June 22 Ultra Chip :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.31 per share (T$19,354,778 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 14
* Last date before book closure July 15 with book closure period from July 18 to July 22
* Record date July 22
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3AG5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)