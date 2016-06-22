BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
June 22 Rongan Property Co Ltd
Says unit wins land auction for 447.1 million yuan ($67.98 million) in Hangzhou city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28N2H3y
($1 = 6.5765 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project