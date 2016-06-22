BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Macrolink Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says it signs framework agreement on resort project in Beijing with investment about 15 billion yuan ($2.28 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28OOS6Q
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5765 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project