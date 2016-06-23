BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
June 23 SBI Holdings Inc :
* Says it acquired 35 percent stake in ICCP Venture Partners (Hong Kong) Limited from Investment & Capital Corporation of the Philippines (ICCP)
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MMgGf7
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: