June 23 Xinjiang Guannong Fruit & Antler Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on June 29 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 30 and the dividend will be paid on June 30

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/sVMIj4

