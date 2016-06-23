BRIEF-Educational Holding Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18
June 23 Jiajia Food Group Co Ltd :
* Says its controlling shareholder, a Hunan-based investment firm to transfer stake in the company to three individuals
* Says the Hunan-based investment firm to lower stake in the company to 18.79 percent from 40.05 percent
* Yang Zhen to up stake to 10.22 percent from 0.08 percent
* Xiao Saiping to up stake to 6.13 percent from 0 percent
* Yang Zijiang to up stake to 7.16 percent from 2.16 percent


* Q1 sales 62.7 million riyals