BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Reliance Communications rises as much as 3.4 pct to 49.30 rupees
** Credit rating agency ICRA Ltd upgrades outlook of unit Reliance Infratel's long term rating to "stable" from "negative" (bit.ly/28YRzAp)
** Revision in outlook reflects several initiatives being taken by the group to increase its spectrum holding, ICRA said in a note
** ICRA notes Reliance Communications has been involved with potential investors for sale of its stake in its tower arm - a deal that "should generate material cash flows" that can be used for debt repayment
** Shares have slumped around 46 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.