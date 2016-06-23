** Reliance Communications rises as much as 3.4 pct to 49.30 rupees

** Credit rating agency ICRA Ltd upgrades outlook of unit Reliance Infratel's long term rating to "stable" from "negative" (bit.ly/28YRzAp)

** Revision in outlook reflects several initiatives being taken by the group to increase its spectrum holding, ICRA said in a note

** ICRA notes Reliance Communications has been involved with potential investors for sale of its stake in its tower arm - a deal that "should generate material cash flows" that can be used for debt repayment

** Shares have slumped around 46 pct this year as of Wednesday's close