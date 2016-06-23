** KEC International Ltd snaps two sessions of losses, gains as much as 7.6 pct

** Power transmission firm's stock hits highest in 5-1/2 months

** Co says it won orders worth 10.36 billion rupees ($153.82 million) in the Middle East and across the Americas

** Over 1.3 mln shares change hands as of 1036 IST, more than thrice their 30-day average volume ($1 = 67.3500 Indian rupees)