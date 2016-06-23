BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** KEC International Ltd snaps two sessions of losses, gains as much as 7.6 pct
** Power transmission firm's stock hits highest in 5-1/2 months
** Co says it won orders worth 10.36 billion rupees ($153.82 million) in the Middle East and across the Americas
** Over 1.3 mln shares change hands as of 1036 IST, more than thrice their 30-day average volume ($1 = 67.3500 Indian rupees)
