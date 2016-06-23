June 23 Shanghai Jinjiang International Travel Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of $0.03512 per share (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 1

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 29 and the dividend will be paid on July 8

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5SoZdPso

