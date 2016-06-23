** Shares of India's drug makers rise; top gainers on both the NSE, BSE indexes

** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rises as much as 2.4 pct ahead of the company's board meeting to consider share buyback

** Natco Pharma Ltd gains as much as 8.1 pct to its highest since Jan. 13 after CNBC-TV18 says in a tweet that the company won U.S. FDA approval for ulcer drug glycopyrrolate (bit.ly/28P9ybZ)

** Lupin Ltd rises as much as 2.3 pct, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd 1.7 pct and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd gains up to 0.9 pct

** Nifty Pharma index up 0.7 pct