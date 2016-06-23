BRIEF-Educational Holding Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18
June 23 FARMSCO :
* Says its unit, Farmsco bio inte Agricultural Co. Ltd. will merge with a pig industry firm
* Says merger ratio of 1: 0.1175 between Farmsco bio inte Agricultural and the target firm
* 99,875 new shares will be issued for the merger
* Company's unit will survive and target firm will be dissolved after the merger
* Q1 sales 62.7 million riyals