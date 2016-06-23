June 23 FARMSCO :

* Says its unit, Farmsco bio inte Agricultural Co. Ltd. will merge with a pig industry firm

* Says merger ratio of 1: 0.1175 between Farmsco bio inte Agricultural and the target firm

* 99,875 new shares will be issued for the merger

* Company's unit will survive and target firm will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Korean: me2.do/FuMRYdi7

