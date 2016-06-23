BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
June 23 Unizo Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 3.45 million new shares via public offering and 510,000 shares via private placement, for up to 17.29 billion yen in total
* Says proceeds will be invested in hotel business
* Says subscription date of private placement on July 27 and payment date on July 28
* Says further details are not determined
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/IIWb91
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: