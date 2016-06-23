June 23 Unizo Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 3.45 million new shares via public offering and 510,000 shares via private placement, for up to 17.29 billion yen in total

* Says proceeds will be invested in hotel business

* Says subscription date of private placement on July 27 and payment date on July 28

* Says further details are not determined

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/IIWb91

