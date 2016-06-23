BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
June 23 Shanghai Tianchen Co., Ltd:
* Says it to pay a cash dividend of 0.4 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute 5 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends, to shareholders of record on June 28 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 29 and the dividend will be paid on June 29
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GWPL1C5y
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: