June 23 Shanghai Tianchen Co., Ltd:

* Says it to pay a cash dividend of 0.4 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute 5 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends, to shareholders of record on June 28 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 29 and the dividend will be paid on June 29

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GWPL1C5y

