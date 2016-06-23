BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
June 23 Comforia Residential Reit Inc :
* Says it will use 4.23 billion yen to buy two properties in Tokyo and trusted beneficiary rights of a botanical garden in Hokkaido


* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project