** Shares in Indian companies with significant exposure to the UK market opened lower on Friday as Britain heads for an unexpected exit from the European Union

** Tata Motors fell as much as 13.7 pct with Tata Steel dropping as much as 8.6 pct

** IT stocks Tata Consultancy Services decline as much as 4.2 pct; Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 5.1 pct

** Tata Motors top loser on broader Nifty index followed by Tata Steel

** All Nifty stocks except Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are trading in red