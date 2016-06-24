** India's NSE index falls as much as 3.8 pct

** TV networks say Britain has voted to leave the European Union

** NSE could post biggest single-day percentage loss since Aug. 24, 2015 after falling as much as 3.83 pct

** Companies with exposure to British markets lead falls; Tata Motors crashes 11.2 pct; Tata Steel down 6.95 pct

** All shares in the index in the red

** Index fifth worst performer in Asia-Pacific on Friday in dollar terms after Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia - Thomson Reuters data

** Benchmark BSE index falls 3.6 pct

** MSCI Asia-Pacific index ex Japan down 4.6 pct