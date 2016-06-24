Indian shares extend gains to hit record closing high
May 17 Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.
** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rise as much as 1.65 pct in early trade, but down 0.5 pct as of 0552 GMT
** Was sole gainer on 50-share NSE index after Britain votes to leave the European Union
** Board approves buyback of shares worth up to 6.75 bln rupees ($99.18 mln)
** Company fixes July 15 as record date for buyback of shares ($1 = 68.0600 Indian rupees)
May 17 Indian shares edged lower after hitting fresh highs earlier on Wednesday, as political turmoil in Washington spooked global investors, sending Asian markets lower.