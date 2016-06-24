** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rise as much as 1.65 pct in early trade, but down 0.5 pct as of 0552 GMT

** Was sole gainer on 50-share NSE index after Britain votes to leave the European Union

** Board approves buyback of shares worth up to 6.75 bln rupees ($99.18 mln)

** Company fixes July 15 as record date for buyback of shares ($1 = 68.0600 Indian rupees)