** NSE's volatility index, the domestic equivalent of the VIX fear gauge, soars 16.81 pct to highest since Feb. 29

** Spike comes after Britain votes to leave the European Union

** Broader Nifty index fell as much as 4 pct, while the benchmark BSE index declined as much as 3.75 pct

** Tata Motors was the biggest drag on the Nifty index, crashing 13.67 pct