June 24 GreenPeptide Co Ltd :

* Says 820 of 9th warrants were exercised into 820,000 shares of its common shares from June 21 to June 24, comprised of 380,000 shares at exercise price 852 yen, 120,000 shares at 735 yen and 320,000 shares at 747 yen

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/b1Sh6K

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)