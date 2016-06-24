BRIEF-AT&T completed deployment of nationwide LTE-M network ahead of schedule
* Completed deployment of its nationwide LTE-m network ahead of schedule
June 24 Optotech :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share (T$545,662,115 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 14
* Last date before book closure July 15 with book closure period from July 16 to July 20
* Record date July 20
* Payment date Aug. 10
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report