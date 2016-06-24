BRIEF-Ares Management to acquire Devacurl from Tengram Capital Partners
* Ares Management to acquire devacurl from tengram capital partners
June 24 UNICHEM CO.,LTD :
* Says it will issue 1,322,474 shares of common stock through private placement
* Sets issue price at 1,588 won per share, to raise proceeds of 2.1 billion won for operations
Source text in Korean: me2.do/5Mlb0j3r
(Beijing Headline News)
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources