BRIEF-Ares Management to acquire Devacurl from Tengram Capital Partners
June 24 Universal Textile :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$69,333,517 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 14
* Last date before book closure July 15 with book closure period from July 16 to July 20
* Record date July 20
* Payment date Aug. 12
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3KDw
(Beijing Headline News)
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources