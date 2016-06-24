June 24 ZTE Corp

* Says it agrees to sell 84.9 percent stake in RFID product maker ZTE Intelligent IOT Technology for 148.4 million yuan ($22.44 million) to Gosuncn Technology Group Co Ltd

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/292QaYo

($1 = 6.6127 Chinese yuan renminbi)