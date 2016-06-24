BRIEF-AT&T completed deployment of nationwide LTE-M network ahead of schedule
* Completed deployment of its nationwide LTE-m network ahead of schedule
June 24 ZTE Corp
* Says it agrees to sell 84.9 percent stake in RFID product maker ZTE Intelligent IOT Technology for 148.4 million yuan ($22.44 million) to Gosuncn Technology Group Co Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/292QaYo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6127 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Completed deployment of its nationwide LTE-m network ahead of schedule
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report