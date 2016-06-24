BRIEF-Ares Management to acquire Devacurl from Tengram Capital Partners
June 24 Zhejiang Bangjie Digital Knitting Share Co Ltd
* Says it gets approval to issue 200 million yuan ($30.25 million) debt financing instruments
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)