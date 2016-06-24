BRIEF-Ares Management to acquire Devacurl from Tengram Capital Partners
* Ares Management to acquire devacurl from tengram capital partners
June 24 Formosa Taffeta :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.2 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 26
* Last date before book closure July 27 with book closure period from July 28 to Aug. 1
* Record date Aug. 1
* Payment date Aug. 19
Source text in Chinese:
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources