June 24 Fu-Chian Tire :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.7 per share (T$44,859,547 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 12

* Last date before book closure July 13 with book closure period from July 14 to July 18

* Record date July 18

* Payment date Aug. 12

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3KM8

