BRIEF-Ares Management to acquire Devacurl from Tengram Capital Partners
June 24 Fu-Chian Tire :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.7 per share (T$44,859,547 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 12
* Last date before book closure July 13 with book closure period from July 14 to July 18
* Record date July 18
* Payment date Aug. 12
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3KM8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)