June 24 Advanced Power Electronics :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$81,580,842 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 13

* Last date before book closure July 14 with book closure period from July 15 to July 19

* Record date July 19

* Payment date Aug. 5

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3KSf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)