* Ares Management to acquire devacurl from tengram capital partners
June 24 Shen Zhen Mindata Holding Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for H1 of 2016 to increase 7318.14 pct to 7363.62 pct, or to be 130.5 million yuan to 131.3 million yuan
* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for H1 of 2016 to be 22 million yuan to 32 million yuan
* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 1.76 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/k4EQz5
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)