June 24 Zhejiang Xinao Textiles Inc

* Says it plans to raise up to 906 million yuan ($136.86 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, shares to resume trading on June 27

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28S0ylk, bit.ly/28RoZTD

