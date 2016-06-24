BRIEF-Ares Management to acquire Devacurl from Tengram Capital Partners
* Ares Management to acquire devacurl from tengram capital partners
June 24 Zhejiang Xinao Textiles Inc
* Says it plans to raise up to 906 million yuan ($136.86 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, shares to resume trading on June 27
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28S0ylk, bit.ly/28RoZTD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6200 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Ares Management to acquire devacurl from tengram capital partners
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)