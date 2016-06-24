June 24 Cube Magic :

* Says it will repurchase 794,000 shares of its common stock (a 5 percent stake) during the period from June 27 to Aug. 26

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$13 per share ~ T$30 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$148,117,693

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3LqB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)