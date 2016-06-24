BRIEF-Deutsche Bank shareholders vote against independent management probe
* Shareholders vote against independent audit probing role of management handling scandals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 24 Dazhou Xingye Holding Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator to halt review of its asset restructuring application as its finance consultant is under investigation by authority
FRANKFURT, May 18 Deutsche Bank's management team got all it asked for in a shareholder vote on Thursday, including free reign over possible future capital increases.