US STOCKS-Upbeat data lures back investors after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.52 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
June 24 Aban Offshore Ltd
* Unit receives contract from ONGC for the deployment of drillship Aban Abraham for a firm period of 2 years
* Expected revenues from the deployment estimated at $87 million, deployment expected to begin in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.52 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.64 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)