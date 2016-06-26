BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
June 26 Chailease Holding :
* Says its subsidiary Chailease International Finance Corporation to sign an agreement for syndicated credit line of 4 billion yuan, with a term of three years
* Says proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds and enlarge business scope
* Operational changes to the way administrative trading halts are applied