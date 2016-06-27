BRIEF-Reward Minerals announces resignation of managing director
* Gary Lethridge has resigned as managing director of company
June 27 Kangyue Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will issue 31.5 million A shares and pay cash of 387 million yuan to acquire 100 percent stake in Hebei Yiheng Solar Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
* Says transaction price is 900 million yuan
* Company will raise up to 416.8 million yuan via private placement for transaction payment
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GJGCWftG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Gary Lethridge has resigned as managing director of company
WASHINGTON, May 16 The Trump administration's top trade officials hope to keep the North American Free Trade Agreement as a trilateral deal in negotiations with Canada and Mexico to revamp the 23-year-old pact, senators said on Tuesday.