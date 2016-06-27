June 27 Kangyue Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will issue 31.5 million A shares and pay cash of 387 million yuan to acquire 100 percent stake in Hebei Yiheng Solar Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

* Says transaction price is 900 million yuan

* Company will raise up to 416.8 million yuan via private placement for transaction payment

