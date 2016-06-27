BRIEF-SMTC qtrly loss per share $0.02
* SMTC reports first quarter 2017 results, expansion of management team, restructuring plan and strategic initiatives
June 27 Tech Semiconductors Co Ltd :
* Says it names Yuan Xiong as new chairman and names Xing Yan as new president of the company
