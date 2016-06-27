June 27 COFCO Tunhe Co., Ltd. :

* Says its cement production unit will boost registered capital by 146.1 million yuan of a Xinjiang-based concrete firm via equity transaction

* Says the unit's stake in target firm will be increased to 38.2 percent from 13.6 percent

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xcrieLD1

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)