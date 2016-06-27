BRIEF-Reward Minerals announces resignation of managing director
* Gary Lethridge has resigned as managing director of company
June 27 COFCO Tunhe Co., Ltd. :
* Says its cement production unit will boost registered capital by 146.1 million yuan of a Xinjiang-based concrete firm via equity transaction
* Says the unit's stake in target firm will be increased to 38.2 percent from 13.6 percent
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xcrieLD1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, May 16 The Trump administration's top trade officials hope to keep the North American Free Trade Agreement as a trilateral deal in negotiations with Canada and Mexico to revamp the 23-year-old pact, senators said on Tuesday.