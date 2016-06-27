BRIEF-Reward Minerals announces resignation of managing director
* Gary Lethridge has resigned as managing director of company
June 27 Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it cuts share issue size to up to 510.0 million yuan ($76.82 million) from 1.87 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28ZJMno
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6387 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Gary Lethridge has resigned as managing director of company
WASHINGTON, May 16 The Trump administration's top trade officials hope to keep the North American Free Trade Agreement as a trilateral deal in negotiations with Canada and Mexico to revamp the 23-year-old pact, senators said on Tuesday.