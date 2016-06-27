June 27 Chalkis Health Industry Co Ltd :

* Says a Tianjin-based packaging container company filed lawsuit to against a wholly owned Tianjin-based can manufacturing subsidiary of the co, regarding business contract dispute

* Says plaintiff appealed the subsidiary to pay 27,286,749.53 yuan and related interest

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/h4gpbZ

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)