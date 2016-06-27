BRIEF-China Digital Tv Q1 revenue $700,000
* China Digital Tv announces unaudited first quarter 2017 results
June 27 Hareon Solar Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will provide financial leasing guarantee of 130 million yuan for its photovoltaic power generation unit
* Says loan guarantee with a term of 12 years
* Baozun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results