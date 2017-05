** Shares of Indian software services companies fall for a second consecutive day after Britain votes to leave the EU

** The Nifty IT sub-index down 0.8 pct after falling 1.5 pct on Friday

** Global trade body National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) says Brexit vote will create "phase of uncertainty in the near term"

** Adds Europe is the second largest market for the Indian IT-BPM (business process management) industry, constitutes almost 30 pct of the industry's export revenue

** Tata Consultancy Services Ltd falls as much as 3.01 pct, Infosys Ltd loses as much as 1.88 pct, Tech Mahindra Ltd slips as much as 1.6 pct, and HCL Technologies Ltd drops as much as 2.8 pct