BRIEF-Chimpchange seeks trading halt
Trading halt is requested pending announcement by company of a capital raising
June 27 DMS Co.,Ltd. :
* Says it signs a contract with Fuzhou BOE Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd., to supply display panel manufacturing equipment in China
* Says contract price of 22.88 billion won
* Says cash receipts anticipated for FY17 is of $19.5m excluding receipts from BHA Media Ltd (BHA)