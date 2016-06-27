** Hindustan Petroleum Corp rises 4.7 pct, Bharat
Petroleum Corp gains 2.9 pct and Indian Oil Corp
advances 1.9 pct
** Recover from Friday's falls of around 0.5 to 2 pct
** Gains come as global crude prices extend sharp declines
after Britain voted to leave EU
** Oil retailers benefit from falling crude prices as their
overall losses from selling fuel below cost diminish - analysts
** Stocks of these three oil marketing companies have
outperformed benchmark BSE index so far this year,
boosted by a fall in under-recoveries and improving refining
margins
** Shares of aviation companies and lubricant makers also
gain. Jet Airways (India) Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd
up 2 pct each, while Castrol India Ltd 1 pct higher
** Broader NSE index almost flat
