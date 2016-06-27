** Hindustan Petroleum Corp rises 4.7 pct, Bharat Petroleum Corp gains 2.9 pct and Indian Oil Corp advances 1.9 pct

** Recover from Friday's falls of around 0.5 to 2 pct

** Gains come as global crude prices extend sharp declines after Britain voted to leave EU

** Oil retailers benefit from falling crude prices as their overall losses from selling fuel below cost diminish - analysts

** Stocks of these three oil marketing companies have outperformed benchmark BSE index so far this year, boosted by a fall in under-recoveries and improving refining margins

** Shares of aviation companies and lubricant makers also gain. Jet Airways (India) Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd up 2 pct each, while Castrol India Ltd 1 pct higher

** Broader NSE index almost flat (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)