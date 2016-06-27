** Cement manufacturer ACC Ltd rises as much as 2.47 pct, highest since April 16, 2015

** Stock has cleared the resistance created by the 61.8 pct Fibonacci projection level at 1,570 of the price swing from Feb. 29, 2016 low of 1,174 to April 21, 2016 high of 1,482.5 (tmsnrt.rs/28ZU4Em)

** Bollinger band has started to squeeze since last week, and today's price rise suggests an upside breakout

** Price volume trend (PVT) indicator at record high, favorable for further up movement

** Stock is up 15.25 pct this year as of Friday's close, compared with a 1.8 pct gain in the broader NSE Nifty index